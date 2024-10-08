A Family-run café has spoken of its devastation after being handed notice to close by the Vale of Rheidol Railway, which plans to redevelop the Devil's Bridge station
The tea room said on social media they had “received the devastating news” that the railway company had given them notice to quit “after working with them for 34 happy and successful years”.
“It has been a massive shock and we are still trying to process,” the post continues.
"It has been a massive shock and we cannot thank the many of you that have already sent us messages, or called in to see us."
The Vale of Rheidol told the ‘Cambrian News’ that Devils Bridge improvements would build on the success of the work undertaken at Aberystwyth station, and continue work already done at Devils Bridge.
Plans include the construction of a new building featuring high-quality toilet facilities and an engine shed, replicating structures that were present in the early 20th century.
The station will also see the recreation of the former timber yard, a key feature from the railway’s commercial past, and a display space telling the fascinating and forgotten story of the areas ancient mining history.
Commenting on the Two Hoots, a railway spokesperson said: “As part of these changes, and with the temporary catering building now being life expired and no longer fit for purpose, the railway has taken the difficult decision after several months of discussions, to serve notice on the operators of the Two Hoots Tearooms.
“The café has had a seasonal lease from the railway to provide a catering outlet for the railway’s customers for many years, however, while the railway appreciates the service provided by the café over the decades, the Board’s vision for the site does not include a substantive catering provision as part of the redevelopment.”
The Board said: “We are keen to continue the development of the railway, building on our achievements in Aberystwyth. The plans for Devils Bridge Station will restore the heritage character of this unique destination. We sincerely thank the owners and staff of Two Hoots for their many years of service and wish them all the best in the future.”
The Vale of Rheidol Railway say they are committed to preserving and enhancing the heritage of the line, creating an authentic and immersive experience for all, and following its charity objectives.