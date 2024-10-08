The Seagull Gallery in Cardigan welcome work from the studios of Marion Smylie and Jack Smylie Wild later this month.
The exhibition of work includes items of installation, paintings, books, photography and maps, and each piece from this eclectic collection is an offering – an invitation to reconnect with enchantment and wonder.
The idea of an ‘offering’ is a powerful one. The moment of the creative act is, in a sense, always undertaken as an offering to something ‘other’: to the mysterious gods of art, to the earth; or perhaps to the artist themselves. The work is then offered once again as a gift with a life of its own. Meaning is open-ended, and new dialogues oscillate and blur as the offerings make their way out into the world.
See the work of Marion Smylie and Jack Smylie Wild at The Seagull Gallery in Cardigan when the exhibition opens on Wednesday, 30 October. The work is available to view at various times until Saturday, 9 November.