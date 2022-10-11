Do council reserves gather interest or just gather dust?
Wednesday 12th October 2022 6:00 am
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Letter to the Editor: According to statistics released by the Welsh Government, councils across Wales have more than £2 billion in cash reserves, and £52.7 million of this total is currently being hoarded by Ceredigion County Council.
Let’s not forget that it’s our money and it’s not doing any of us any good while it’s being greedily hoarded in a bank. Some might argue it’s gaining interest. I’d argue it’s gathering dust.
Nikky Govier, Borth
