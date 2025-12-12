Plans for a Ceredigion carpentry workshop, made by applicants with a connection to a serving councillor, have been given the go-ahead.
In an application recommended for approval at the December meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Owain Thomas of Brodyr Thomas Ltd, sought permission to demolish existing outbuildings and replace them with a new workshop and storage shed at Meysydd, Cribyn.
The application was before committee rather than being delegated to planning officers for consideration on the grounds of such a move being undertaken for “any application submitted by, or on behalf of, any serving elected member of the council or by a close personal associate”.
A report said: “The proposal involves replacing two elevated outbuildings and levelling land (35m x 13.5m) to accommodate a new storage facility/workshop for the applicant’s expanding carpentry business. The building will provide space for tools, materials, staff welfare, and an office, with limited machinery use for joinery work.
“Noise impacts will be mitigated through insulated cladding and an enclosed dust extraction system. The structure measures 9.15m by 18.5m (169m²), with a ridge height of 4.4m and eaves at 3m, similar to the adjacent building.
“It will feature a grey PPC metal roof with four rooflights and solar panels, rendered concrete lower walls, and metal cladding upper walls. Access includes a roller shutter garage door and two pedestrian doors. Internally, the layout includes an office, staff room, toilet, battery storage, and a workshop/store.”
The report said an objection was received citing potential noise impacts, but added: “The applicant confirms only light joinery work will occur, and the building will use insulated cladding and an enclosed dust extraction system to mitigate noise. Given the site’s isolation, significant harm is unlikely.”
Approval was moved by Cllr Gareth Lloyd, seconded by Cllr Rhodri Evans, with members backing the scheme.
