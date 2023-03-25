There is no such thing as a perfect electoral system. They all have advantages and disadvantages which is why there are more than a dozen systems used in democracies around the world. An ideal system would enable a wide variety of political viewpoints to be expressed in the Senedd, it would produce Senedd Members in proportion to the vote cast for their party; while at the same time it would prevent the formation of a large number of splinter parties, as we see in countries like Israel.