Dolgellau Rotary club has a new president
Saturday 21st May 2022 3:30 pm
Share
Will Elphic and Delwyn Evans (Erfyl Lloyd Davies Photography )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Dolgellau Rotary Club held its annual charter night at the Ship Hotel Dolgellau last Friday. Rotarian Will Elphic, president of Dolgellau Rotary club is pictured handing over the chain of office to the new president Rotarian Delwyn Evans for 2023 - 2024.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |