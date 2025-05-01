A Lampeter businesswoman is calling for your unwanted bras in a bid to fight breast cancer - and landfill.
After realising the impact breast cancer has on her community and clients, Corina Robinson from Fired Up Nutrition installed a pink bin in her shop.
Every ton of unwanted or broken bras raises £700 for Against Breast Cancer’s research, saving them from landfill and giving employment in the process via textile recovery projects.
As part of her plan to get her community healthier, the bin is the latest project in her work - also leading the Sarn Helen Plodders, supporting people in the ‘Couch to 5k’ programme.
Drop off your unloved bras to her shop on Bridge Street, open Monday to Friday 6.30-10.30am.