Driving ban and community order for Newcastle Emlyn woman

A NEWCASTLE Emlyn woman has banned from driving for a year and handed a community order after admitting failing to provide a specimen and assaulting two police officers.

Elin Camden, of 6 Teifi Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle at Haverfordwest police station on 17 February.

She also admitted assaulting a Pc and a PCSO at Maenachlogddu, also on 17 February.

Magistrates disqualified Camden from driving for 12 months.

She was also made the subject of 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.