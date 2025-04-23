Addressing Nerys Lloyd before jailing her, the judge sentencing the paddleboard business owner who has been put behind bars following the deaths of four people in 2021 in Pembrokeshire, said that the group was left with no choice but to go over the weir in Haverfordwest which "inevitably" caused the "avoidable" tragedy and loss of life.
Thirty-nine-year-old Lloyd, from Aberavon, who was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, has been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for gross negligence manslaughter of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, following their tragic deaths following the incident in Haverfordwest Town Weir on October 30, 2021.
She admitted all four charges on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, along with one count under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
When Judge Mrs Justice Stacey read out the sentence on Wednesday, April 23, at Swansea Crown Court, she stated that the defendant provided an "inconsistent" account of what happened that day compared to the "CCTV evidence and the evidence of the survivors".
"When you were interviewed in August 2022 you firmly placed the blame on Paul who you said would undertake all the risk assessments and safety briefings," she stated.
"You also denied instructing Kerry to follow you down the middle of the weir, which I find was untrue."
The judge said that Lloyd showed "flagrant disregard" of her duty to take care of the participants.
"You will be released from custody no later than two-thirds of the way through your sentence and the remainder will be served on licence in the community,” she added.
This means Lloyd will spend up to seven years in prison before being released.
At her sentencing, the court heard how on October 30, 2021, Lloyd with the assistance of Paul O’Dwyer planned a trip organised through Lloyd’s business.
However, there had been heavy flooding, and severe weather warnings were in place, which were not heeded by Lloyd. The river was running fast, and the weir was in an extremely hazardous condition.
Lloyd did not check the weir or provide a safety briefing to the participants nor inform them of the presence of the weir. Despite this, Lloyd facilitated the paddleboarders entering the water and she led the group along the river.
As the group approached the weir, apart from Lloyd, all the participants were pulled over the top into its base and became trapped before being ejected from the weir. Four of the participants survived.
Instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, re-entered the water in an attempt to rescue the others, but was immediately dragged over the top. The four victims died as a result of drowning/immersion.
A joint investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police and HSE found that Lloyd was not correctly qualified to lead a stand-up paddle board river tour.
Guidance and training for water sports instructors and participants is available from national sport governing bodies including the British Stand-Up Paddle Association, British Canoeing and the British Kite Surfing Association. Anyone organising adventure activities for under-18s must be licenced by the Adventure Activities Licencing Authority.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Cameron Ritchie, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to reiterate my heartfelt sympathies to the families of Paul, Andrea, Morgan and Nicola.
“We have heard harrowing testimony from the victims and survivors during this hearing of the continuing impact this incident had on them. I sincerely hope that the conclusion of these proceedings helps to clear the way for them to be able to start the healing process.
“The incident that took place in Haverfordwest on October 30, 2021, was an extremely tragic case resulting in the completely avoidable deaths of four people. We heard in court how this incident devastated four families, and we hope that lessons will be learned that prevent this from ever happening again.
“This has been a complex and extensive investigation and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Dyfed-Powys Police, The Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Prosecution Service for their professionalism and diligence to secure this outcome.”
HSE Inspector Helen Turner said: “I would like to express our sincere sympathy to the families of those who died, and to the survivors whose lives are indelibly affected.
“Four lives were needlessly lost and survivors traumatised by their experience at Haverfordwest weir.
“Nerys Lloyd was solely responsible for the decision to enter the water while the river was in flood, and for the attempt to take even inexperienced paddlers over the weir. This was completely reckless and the risk of death was foreseeable.
“The victims placed their trust in Lloyd to deliver a safe and enjoyable paddle, but through her incompetence, carelessness and complacency she failed to plan or assess the obvious risk at the weir or to take even basic safety measures. By not discussing the hazards on the route Lloyd robbed the participants of the opportunity to make a reasoned decision on their own participation on the day.
“Health and safety law is not a barrier to adventurous activities, which are enjoyed by people every day in safety. Organisers must take proportionate action to recognise and manage real risks.”
Lisa Rose, Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims, and with all those affected by this awful tragedy.
“Nerys Lloyd should not have taken participants on the water that day; the heavy flooding had left the river running very fast and it was beyond the remit of a beginner’s tour.
“The weir itself was in an extremely hazardous condition, with a high potential for loss of life, and all the possible exit points nearby had been flooded out.
“Lloyd was not qualified to take inexperienced paddleboarders out in such conditions, and her actions fell very far below the standard expected of a paddleboard instructor and activity planner.
“The tour could have started at a different point, to avoid the weir, or been cancelled altogether but Lloyd made the final decision to go-ahead with the event.
“There are no words than can articulate the devastation this tragedy has caused, and I can only hope that this sentence provides a sense of justice for those affected.”