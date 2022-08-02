Dyfed-Powys recognised by MoD
DYFED-Powys Police force’s commitment to people who have served in the Armed Forces has been recognised by the Ministry of Defence.
The force is one of 21 organisations in Wales to achieve the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2022.
The award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.
Organisations must also ensure recruitment policies do not unfairly disadvantage the community, which includes spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “I am delighted that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is one of 21 organisations in Wales to have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award for 2022.
“We are absolutely committed to continuing to implement practical policies throughout our organisation which demonstrates our ongoing support for the Armed Forces Community, as we must never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
Announcing the winners, the MOD’s regional employer engagement director for north Wales, Tony Fish, said: “Despite the pressures of the last few years, these companies have taken the time to ensure our Armed Forces community is supported.”
