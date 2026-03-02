Crowds lined the streets of Cardigan on Friday morning as the town celebrated Saint David's Day with a parade, writes Stuart Ladd.
Hundreds of school children paraded through Pendre and High Street to the town's Castle.
The parade was led by Small World Theatre's giant mechanical red dragon complete with realistic dragon roars.
The weather stayed dry for the event with the sun even making an appearance.
Children from the town's primary and secondary school were joined by those from neighbouring villages, including Penparc, Aberporth, Llechryd, Brynhoffnant and Cenarth.
In the grounds of the Castle the crowds were addressed by Mayor of Cardigan Olwen Davies and Ceredigion County Councillor Clive Davies. Local bard Ceri Wyn Jones read a poem he had written about St David and there was musical entertainment with everyone joining in the singing.
The event was supported by Small World Theatre, Cardigan Castle, Cardigan Town Council and Cered Menter Iaith Ceredigion.
