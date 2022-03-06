EastEnder star in Welsh sitcom

The mouse joined the cast of the show ( N/A )

A stunt mouse with “star quality” that’s appeared in a blockbuster Netflix show and EastEnders is making her debut in a TV series set in Blaenau Ffefstiniog.

Tipper, the talented brown rodent, will feature in a key scene in one of the episodes in the second series of the award-winning sit-com, Rybish (Rubbish), on S4C.

Produced by Gwynedd-based Cwmni Da, filming took place at a real-life recycling centre in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The first episode will be broadcast on S4C at 9pm on Friday, 1 April.

The plotline involving Tipper is being kept under wraps, but it is known that she will be seen in the cabin where the six members of staff take a break from the daily grind of their working lives.

Producer and BAFTA Cymru award-nominated writer Barry Jones said: “We wanted a real mouse so that it appeared authentic, and Tipper proved to be just what was wanted. It’s not a big part but it’s still a very important part of the episode.”

Eagle-eyed animal lovers may recognise Tipper from one of her previous appearances on the BBC’s EastEnders.

Animal trainer Mark Amey said Tipper was seen scurrying about the London Underground station on the EastEnders set last year.

And he revealed Tipper has returned to Walford for another, yet to be broadcast, episode of the long running soap opera.

Tipper, whose was named by Mark because of a little white tip on her body, and her mum appeared in the hit Netflix show, Tiny Creatures, which was awarded two prestigious Emmy Awards for Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme and Outstanding Cinematography at a ceremony in Los Angeles last summer.

Mark, who keeps and breeds exotic animals at his Hertfordshire home, said Tipper is from a long line of acting mice: “They live for about a year and a half and Tipper’s about ready for a well-earned retirement and possibly have a family of her own,” he added.

The first series of Rybish was filmed during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Barry, the initial plan was to film the series at a real recycling centre but “lockdown put an end to that idea and we built our own centre, and the cast and crew created their own bubble living an old pub during the filming,” Barry explained.

“We were delighted when Gwynedd Council said we could use the centre at Blaenau Ffestiniog. It is normally open three days a week and we were able to use it when it was closed.

“The centre staff, like the rest of the town, were very welcoming and helped us no end.

“The series has six episodes, and they all relate to the same day at the centre.