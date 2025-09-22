Ceredigion primary school children are going head-to-head in a cook-off final next month.
Three schools will compete for the Junior Chefs of the Year title in a live chef-off.
Year 5 students from Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn in Llanybydder, Ysgol Gymunedol Y Dderi in Llangybi and Ysgol Gymunedol Gatholig Padarn Sant in Aberystwyth will cook three-course meals on 9 October with the help of expert mentors.
The teams will be awarded points for creativity, nutritional value, sustainability, seasonality, and the children’s ability to prepare the dishes themselves.
They will be judged by former Michelin-star chef Douglas Balish, food consultant Hazel Thomas, and director of Naturesbase Education Gyles Morris.
The winners will receive a full-day immersive outdoor cooking and foraging experience at Naturesbase, Cilcennin.
