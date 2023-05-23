A VILLAGE primary school in south Ceredigion has been given the thumbs up by inspectors after being praised for being a “happy, caring, and homely community” and has been asked to share its good practice with other schools in Wales.
The 116-pupil Ysgol y Dderi in Llangybi was inspected by Estyn in March.
In a report, inspectors found that “enthusiastic headteacher and dedicated staff are very effective in creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for pupils.”
An inspectors’ report said: “The effect of the robust leadership can be seen across the school.
“All staff have a close and warm relationship with pupils.
“They treat pupils with kindness and respect and provide stimulating and exciting experiences that engage the interest of nearly all pupils.
“They work together exceptionally well to support pupils’ well-being, social and emotional needs and plan the next steps in their learning.”
Inspectors recommended two areas for improvement for the school in strengthening opportunities for pupils to make independent choices about how they learn; and strengthening teachers’ feedback and opportunities for pupils to reflect on their work so that they know what to do to improve.
Estyn has invited the school to prepare a case study on its work in relation to the effectiveness of the school’s use of natural resources, which enhances learning and pupils’ values to be principled, ethically, informed citizens.