Phil Wheeler is well known in Machynlleth for his musical activities in the town but he is also a visual artist. His exhibition at Cletwr is titled ‘Slivers not Slithers'. Phil uses pieces of a very different kind to those in the quilt exhibition. His pieces are scrap materials and old piano veneer, which is waxed, bubbled, painted, splashed, and scarped. He chops these pieces into even smaller pieces, finding the smallest ones to be most effective. He then sticks these pieces onto canvas or reused ply wood.