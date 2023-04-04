Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has been awarded for its ‘exceptional work and commitment to support its learners’ welfare’.
The college group received two certificates of recognition from the National Union of Students Wales for its commitment to Student Wellbeing and Engagement, as well as its commitment to Sexual Health and Support.
Terry Tuffrey, students’ union president at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said: “It was fantastic to receive recognition from the National Union of Students Wales for the ongoing work of staff and students across the group.
“At the conference, further and higher education students got to get involved in NUS Wales policy development, and we had opportunities to influence the direction of NUS Wales in representing all learners.
“I want to thank the National Union of Students Wales for providing such a great platform for us to share our views”
The college was given the award certificates at a two-day National Union of Students Wales conference in Bangor.
The conference allowed learners and staff from the college to discuss policies and ideas, whilst networking with other colleges and universities.
The college offers what it calls: “Extensive welfare support, confidential advice and wellbeing guidance is available to learners and staff across all of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campuses through learner services.
“We have 24/7 support available via the online wellbeing hub too, learners can also benefit from schemes such as free period products and a free breakfast offering.”
The conference, held at Bangor University, was also an opportunity for learners and staff to discuss policies, share ideas and network with other colleges and universities.
The college group’s head of learner services and marketing, Phil Jones, said: “We are immensely proud of our fantastic support services available to our students.
“To be recognised at the conference is a great achievement – and continued annual recognition by NUS Wales is testament to the hard work of staff across the group.”