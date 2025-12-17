An investment of almost £24 million in one of Gwynedd's secondary schools is a step closer, after Cabinet agreed to increase the project’s budget.
Plans for significant improvements to Ysgol Tryfan in Bangor includes new buildings, making significant improvements to existing buildings and improving sports facilities and resources.
The financial package will increase Tryfan's capacity to 650, transform it into a modern site, which meets the requirements of Curriculum for Wales, and make it greener and more eco-friendly.
The council will contribute £8.3 million of the investment and that the remaining £15.3 million is set to come from Welsh Government's Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, subject to the government's approval of the council's business cases.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, said:
“Ensuring all Gwynedd children are educated in buildings that are modern and fit for purpose is a priority for Cyngor Gwynedd. Our plans for Ysgol Tryfan are a great example of how the council’s departments can work with the school community for the benefit of our young people and teaching staff.
“Alongside this, this council is committed to reducing our carbon emissions and to work in a more environmentally friendly way. These plans mean the school will significantly reduce its carbon footprint, also leading to being more cost-effective to run in the future.
“Like any other significant project, it takes time to move the work forward and I am grateful to the school for their patience as our officers complete the preparatory work. Unfortunately, since discussions about this project began, inflation and the cost of building materials have significantly increased and this is why we have today approved the transfer an additional £1.96 million from the Council's Asset Management Plan.
“I am glad we have reached this stage in the process, and I look forward to seeing the progress of the work on the site, as well as significant improvements to the school when the work is completed, and to see how the new resources will enrich the educational experiences of Ysgol Tryfan's pupils.”
Dr Geraint Owen Jones said: “As a former pupil and now headteacher of Ysgol Tryfan, I very much welcome the news of the significant investment to our school. This is an important step towards ensuring that our pupils are taught in a modern, safe and future-proof environment.
“Since the school was founded in 1978, Ysgol Tryfan has been a central part of the Bangor community, providing quality Welsh-medium education to generations of young people. We pride ourselves on our tradition of nurturing talent, promoting Welsh culture and offering a wide range of opportunities to our pupils.
“This new investment will ensure we can continue with our vision, and we look forward to the next chapter for the school with facilities that reflect the needs of the 21st century. The proposed improvements will offer rich learning opportunities for our young people and support our commitment to excellence.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cyngor Gwynedd, Welsh Government, our parents, governors and local community for their support and patience as these plans develop.”
