A TEACHING union is to consider a new pay offer tabled by the Welsh Government.
Members of the National Education Union Cymru are due to go on strike again next Tuesday, 14 over pay and conditions.
However, this evening, speaking about the meeting with the Welsh Government, David Evans, Wales Secretary of the National Education Union Cymru, said: “NEU Cymru members will be pleased that the Welsh Government continues to take negotiations seriously.
“We have received a revised offer in terms of pay - and had discussions on workload.
"As a democratic body, the next thing will be for our executive members to decide if the offer is sufficient to put it to the membership more widely. We will be holding a meeting of our executive this evening to discuss this offer.
“Meanwhile, we remain committed to discussing next year’s pay offer with the minister now that he has agreed to reopen the process.
“We will be able to update you again in due course."