Pupils in Machynlleth and Llanidloes celebrate GCSE success

The Headmaster, Mr Dafydd Jones, praised the learners’ successes whilst they overcame the challenges they faced as a result of the extensive period of learning from home, saying: "The period since the start of the Covid pandemic has been challenging and unstable for everyone, including the learners in school. We at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are today celebrating the special successes of these learners, also celebrating their willingness to persevere and to dedicate themselves to their work with very positive attitudes.