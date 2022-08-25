Pupils in Machynlleth and Llanidloes celebrate GCSE success
+ 10
(View All)
hyddgen Elgan Jarman Efa Bleddyn Jones Hanna Penrhyn Jones Lisa Fychan Erin Evans Emma Fletcher Sophie Banning Osian Jones.jpg
Subscribe newsletter
PUPILS in Powys have been praised for their GCSE results following a ‘challenging’ couple of years for learners.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth’s year 11 learners, like the sixth form students last week, are celebrating commendable results again this year; they have managed to achieve excellent standards. 81.3 per cent learners achieved 5A*-Cs and 33.3 per cent achieved 5A*-As.
The Headmaster, Mr Dafydd Jones, praised the learners’ successes whilst they overcame the challenges they faced as a result of the extensive period of learning from home, saying: "The period since the start of the Covid pandemic has been challenging and unstable for everyone, including the learners in school. We at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are today celebrating the special successes of these learners, also celebrating their willingness to persevere and to dedicate themselves to their work with very positive attitudes.
“The standards achieved are excellent and learners across the ability range have achieved beyond expectations which reflects their commitment and hard work. I thank the staff at the school who have adapted so effectively to the changes over these recent years, have provided excellent education for the learners and supported them through the difficulties they faced in a kind and sincere manner.
“The parents have also been very supportive of their children, and I thank them for this - the collaboration between the school and the home is something special in Bro Hyddgen.
“I wish our learners well in their next step in terms of their career paths and I look forward to hearing about their future successes."
Similarly, staff and pupils at Llanidloes High School are delighted with the GCSE results this year.
Headteacher, Daniel Owen, said: “We are deeply proud of all of our GCSE students. They have served as exemplary role models for younger pupils over the past two years and have shown resilience, graft and a superb attitude to learning. Their splendid examination performance is richly deserved and means they have a great opportunity at Sixth Form to secure places in Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities, apprenticeships or pursue excellent employment opportunities. These are truly exciting times for our wonderful young people.”
“I would like to extend my warm congratulations to every student on their results. We look forward to welcoming many of you back into Sixth Form where we will continue to ensure you excel academically and enjoy the tremendous variety of extra-curricular activities, such as Gold Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips to Iceland and France, university residential preparation for higher education and wide-ranging cultural visits across the UK.”
Notable successes in Machynlleth
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen
Hanna Penrhyn Jones – 8A*, 3A, 3B
Lisa Fychan – 6A*, 6A, 2B, 1 Merit in Additional Mathematics
Osian Pennant Jones – 6A*, 4A, 1B, 1C
Elen Anning – 5A*, 4A, 2B ac 1C
Elora Searle – 4A*, 2A, 7B
Efa Bleddyn-Jones – 3A*, 8A, 1B, 1C
Enlli Phillips – 3A*, 7A, a 3B
Rhodri Davies – 3A*, 4A, 3B, 3C
Osian Petts – 3A*, 3A, 3B, 2C
Notable successes in Llanidloes
Llanidloes High School
Ffion Pal 12 A*s
Saoirse Gaca 11 A* to A’s
Jessica George 11 A* to A’s
Tirion Williams 11 A* to A’s
Alice Turner 10 A* to A’s
Klaudia Rajczakowska 10 A* to A’s
Lewis Jones 10 A* to A’s
Jack Glover 10 A* to A’s
Aetz Aurtenetxea-Etxebarria 11 A* to A’s
Niamh Geere 9 A* to A’s
Daniel Moss 9 A* to A’s
Joseph Thompson 8 A* to A’s
Evie Swann 8 A* to A’s
Kate Jones 8 A* to A’s
Gwennan Jones 8 A* to A’s
Llion Hamer 8 A* to A’s
Jack Bradshaw 8 A* to A’s
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |