Uni staff vote in favour of strike action over pay and pensions
UNIVERSITY staff have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action over pay, pensions and working conditions.
Two ballots were held at Aberystwyth University and the University of Wales Trinity St David in Lampeter of University and College Union members to consider strike action in a dispute over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.
The results in both ballots saw the union deliver momentous turnouts with more than eight in ten of those who voted saying ‘yes’ to strike action.
The union now has a mandate to deliver strike action and has called on vice chancellors to enter negotiations immediately and make improved offers in order to avoid disruption.
In the pay and working conditions dispute, UCU’s demands include a pay uplift of 12 per cent or Retail Price Index (RPI) plus two per cent, an agreed framework to eliminate insecure work practices such as zero hours contracts, and action to address dangerously high workloads.
In September, Aberystwyth University, along with other employers, offered a standard three per cent pay increase.
In the pension dispute, UCU is demanding that employers reverse their decision that saw the introduction of severe benefit cuts and a 2.5 per cent inflation cap for staff in the USS pension scheme, and pressure the scheme’s managers to restore benefits to 2021 levels.
Speaking to the Cambrian News before the ballot, John Gough, President of UCU Aberystwyth Branch said: “The current cost-of-living crisis is exposing the fact that our pay has not kept up while our pensions are being eroded by inflation.
“Many members will have difficulty paying rent, heating, buying essentials.
“Members feel that they have no alternative but to vote for strike action.
“Students know that the staff work hard to support them.
“However, the working conditions of staff are the learning conditions of students.
“We need to be paid fairly!
“We want to thank them for the incredible support they are giving us.”
A spokesperson for Aberystwyth University said: “We fully appreciate that the current economic climate presents significant challenges for individuals and institutions alike.
“With this in mind, the university has taken the decision to implement UCEA’s proposed three per pay increase at an early stage, from the beginning of August this year, in line with the offer made as part of UK-wide pay negotiations.
“As a Real Living Wage employer, our lower paid employees will benefit from the recently announced 10.1 per cent increase later in this academic year.
“The university recognises fully the concerns of staff but we also have a duty to ensure we are in a financial position to fulfil any pay increase whilst protecting jobs and the excellent student learning experience for which Aberystwyth University is renowned.”
UCU general secretary Jo Grady added: “University staff are crucial workers in communities up and down the UK. They are sending a clear message that they will not accept falling pay, insecure employment and attacks on pensions. They know their power and are ready to take back what is theirs from a sector raking in tens of billions of pounds.”
