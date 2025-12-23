“Meanwhile, I devoured detective stories and thrillers. When I had exhausted my parents’ book collection I turned to the local library, only to discover that many of the modern thrillers were (unnecessarily, in my opinion) extremely gory, violent and sexually explicit. I also noticed that characters who were church/chapelgoers or clergy had ceased to be well-meaning but largely ineffectual and had become hypocrites and, in some cases, particularly unpleasant villains.