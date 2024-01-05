With the Welsh Government's aim of achieving a million Welsh-speakers by 2050 creating a focus on results, the only full-time residential Centre for Learning Welsh is celebrating a glowing report from the inspectors at Estyn.
This week, Estyn published the results of its recent inspection at Nant Gwrtheyrn, Llŷn Peninsula, adjudging that its Welsh Language Learning provision was ‘excellent’ in each of the five areas inspected - these being: Standards; Wellbeing and Attitudes to Learning; Teaching and Learning Experiences; Care, Support and Guidance; and Leadership and Management.
The report noted that “learners who attend the intensive courses and stay at Nant Gwrtheyrn site receive an excellent Welsh experience, with most making extensive progression within a very short period.
“This is one of Nant Gwrtheyrn’s most notable characteristics. This experience can often change the lives of learners, giving them the confidence to continue on their journey to learning Welsh.”
Siwan Tomos, education manager at Nant Gwrtheyrn, said: "We are delighted to receive this positive adjudication. What’s important to us at Nant Gwrtheyrn is that our learners make progress and leave us full of confidence on a Friday afternoon.
“The satisfaction we get from our work stems from seeing the learners’ enthusiasm and positive attitude when they leave us at the end of the week. It is this attitude and energy that leads to using the language and to new speakers who are proud of their skills and are ready to utilise them."
Almost 800 learners experienced the start of their language journey with Nant Gwrtheyrn last year.
The intention this year is to increase provision as more people show an interest in learning Welsh – excellent news for the future of Nant Gwrtheyrn and for the Welsh Government as it aims for its target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Huw Jones, chair of Nant Gwrtheyrn Trust who are responsible for the centre, said: “These excellent results testify to the success of Nant Gwrtheyrn’s courses in creating new Welsh language speakers in a short time.
“The enchanting location, the warm Welsh immersive experience and the excellent quality of the teaching, is a unique combination which has a permanent effect on those who come here to learn the language.
"This review is of special credit to all the staff at Nant Gwrtheyrn, who worked together to achieve this objective.”