Welsh learners launch book
A group of Welsh learners has been inspired to create a new collection of short stories for entry-level Welsh speakers.
Dewch i Mewn contains seven stories written by author and Welsh tutor Esyllt Maelor, with the help of Ann, Julia, Andi, Fran, Christine, Barbara and Anne, who are all members of the Nefyn Library Reading Group.
Esyllt said: “The Nefyn-area reading group is behind Dewch i Mewn. They saw the need to have more short story collections available for Welsh learners after enjoying reading and discussing Agor Drws, a recently published entry-level short story collection in the Amdani series.
“We decided to write more stories with the hope of getting them published. The group read and discussed the stories, and together Dewch i Mewn was created.
“The stories have been set in a community where there are interesting characters that can be discussed, and the book includes a set of questions to help spark a discussion, and which also give an insight into the Nefyn reading group’s interesting conversations.”
Each story stands on its own but there’s also a common link. There is a vocabulary list at the bottom of each page and at the end of the book.
It also has a list of questions to encourage conversations that other reading groups and Welsh learners can enjoy discussing the stories, the characters and the subjects covered.
Dewch i Mewn, published by Y Lolfa, is available now.
