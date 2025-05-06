One of the great aspects of choral singing is that it brings together people of all ages.
In the last couple of years Aberystwyth Choral Society has been enriched by the youthful voices of Aberystwyth University students.
University life is a fleeting one and the choral society said a fond goodbye to a lovely group of singers at its annual dinner last week. Pictured are several of these leavers together with choir chair, Gareth Kelly, and musical director, David Russell Hulme.
Of course, not all student members are leaving. Anna Pennington and Zoe Bolton from the pictured group looking forward singing with the society again next year. Naturally the society hope to recruit more students to take part in high-class choral music.