A NUMBER of teachers will go on strike next Wednesday in a dispute over pay and funding.
Members of the National Education Union and NAHT, which represents school leaders, are to take industrial action on Wednesday, 1 February.
Although this action will not lead to the full closure of schools in Ceredigion, classes and year groups will be affected.
In total eight schools will be only partially open.
These consist of five primary schools and three secondary schools.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council confirmed: “No school in Ceredigion will be closed fully on the 1 February; however eight schools will only be partially open to some year groups/classes.
“Schools will inform pupils, parents and guardians directly of any changes which may arise due to the strikes.
“The eight schools which will be partially open on 1 February include: Ysgol Ceinewydd, Ysgol Comins Coch, Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Padarn Sant, Ysgol Uwchradd Aberaeron, Ysgol Penglais and Ysgol Bro Pedr.”
Wednesday is the first of four days of industrial action planned by the NEU with further strikes set to take place on 14 February and 15 and 16 March.
The NEU said that teacher members in Wales have voted overwhelmingly for strike action and the ballot has successfully surpassed the threshold set by Welsh Government for strike action.
The NEU says the ballot is a result of failure by the Welsh Government to ensure enough money is available to allow employers to pay a fully funded increase in pay for teachers and support staff which at least matches inflation, and which begins to restore lost pay.
David Evans, Wales Secretary of the National Education Union Cymru, said: "We have continually raised our concerns with the Education Minister about teacher and support staff pay, and Welsh Government funding of schools, but so far they have not taken steps to resolve the issue.
"Teachers have lost around 20% in real-terms since 2010, and support staff 27% over the same period. The 5% pay rise for teachers this year is some 7% behind inflation. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, that is an unsustainable situation.
"Around a quarter of teachers are leaving within their first five years of qualifying. This is a waste of important talent and taxpayers' money, yet the Welsh Government has not acted to ensure the conditions they are allowing in schools support retention."