There was an eerie atmosphere in Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight as people gathered in the building - and across Wales - received a government emergency text message alert ahead of Storm Darragh.
The government sent the “rare risk to life” alert to three million people at around 6.45pm this evening, Friday, 6 December.
Sitting in the arts centre waiting for their children to finish rehearsals for their upcoming ballet show, there were nervous giggles and looks of confusion as the alert sounded out from everyone’s mobile phones at roughly the same time.
The alert, accompanied by a sound louder than a normal text message, has been sent out following the Met Office Red weather warning for wind.
The warning is in place from 3am until 11am on Saturday.
Gusts of up to 90mph are expected along the coasts of Ceredigion, Gwynedd and the whole of Wales.