Eight years in the making and after one year of refurbishment, the Leri Cancer Unit finally opens with a ceremony this weekend 10 May, ready to receive patients from Monday 12 May.
The long-anticipated expansion of the ward, part of Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital, has brought a much-needed dedicated space for cancer patients.
The refurbishment has transformed what was previously one cramped room described as a “thoroughfare” used for cancer patients, all treatments and staff, into a dedicated unit with separate treatment rooms, waiting areas, outpatient facilities, multi-purpose rooms for talks and counselling, and even a dedicated room for young patients.
Gina Beard, Lead Cancer Nurse for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said the new unit will transform care for both patients and staff: “It is the realisation of many years of wanting to provide the right kind of environment for patients to receive cancer treatment in this neck of the woods.
“We’ve been meeting every month for the last eight years as a project group to try and bring this to reality, and we open this weekend!”
The unit will treat an average of 300 patients a year from across Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and north Powys.
The final £500,000 needed for this £3 million redevelopment project was raised through local communities' fundraising via walking, cycling, golfing, gardening, a summer ball and even an Elvis tribute.
The redevelopment has been decorated with commissioned artwork aiming to “create a sense of calm and grounding for everyone who works here and attends here for treatment”.
The art was created via an arts and health group involving patients, local artists and staff working together.
The results are shown in the art across the walls and windows, framed in waiting areas and along corridors, aiming to “bring the lovely environment we have in this area of Wales into the unit through the artwork and colours”.
Treatment areas have been made softer and multi-purpose with soft furnishings to allow “spaces where good conversation can happen - which is so important when you’re going through a cancer experience”, said Ms Beard.
The chemotherapy ward features large windows and French doors to help “bring the outside in”.
The separate outpatient waiting area and facilities aim to ease anxieties for those at different stages of treatment, whilst Ms Beard said that a dedicated staff room, something they “previously didn’t have access to”, will hopefully “transform their working lives, as well as the experiences of patients”.
The opening will offer tours before it starts life as a working unit next week.
Peter Skitt, Project Director and Clinical Care Group Service Director for Community and Integrated Medicine, expressed his gratitude: "The opening of the Leri Cancer Unit marks a monumental achievement for our community.
“This facility stands as a testament to the incredible support and dedication of our local residents, whose efforts have made this a reality.
"We can’t wait to share it with those who made it possible."