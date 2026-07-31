He later received the British Federation’s Youth Choir Conductor award and a Winston Churchill Fellowship, which enabled him to travel to Sweden and Hungary to study the art of training children’s choirs. In 1985, he founded the Dyffryn Teifi Youth Choir, before establishing Ysgol Gerdd Ceredigion in 1993. Under Islwyn’s voluntary leadership, the school continues to develop the musical, instrumental and vocal skills of young people.