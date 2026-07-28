The Welsh Government has announced the extension of three housing support schemes until next March.
Help to Buy – Wales gives up to 400 more households the opportunity to purchase a new build home with a smaller deposit; the Empty Homes Grant will fund the renovation of up to 300 empty properties; and the Help to Stay - Wales scheme will provide a safety net for homeowners struggling to meet their mortgage payments.
Housing Minister, Siân Gwenllian said: "This government is committed to the principle that every family deserves a safe and affordable home in which to live.
"The cost-of-living crisis has hit hard, and these extensions are about helping families and young people to buy and to keep their homes through challenging times.”
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