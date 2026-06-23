Powys residents will be asked for their views on increasing council tax premiums on long-term empty properties by up to 300 per cent.
A report recommending that Powys County Council holds a six-week consultation over the summer on a “stepped premium approach” will be the focus of a special cabinet meeting on 30 June.
From April 2023, Welsh Government expanded the discretionary powers available to local authorities, that allow significantly higher premiums of up to 300 per cent to be charged on long-term empty properties.
At the moment the county council charges a 100 per cent Council Tax premium.
This means that the owners pay double the charge and this has been in place since April 2023.
The council calculates that in Powys there are 897 long-term empty properties in Powys and 153 of have been “empty and unfurnished” for more than 10 years.
The key questions residents will be asked include: Should long term empty properties be the subject of a premium at all?
If so – how long should the property be empty before it kicks in?
The options in the consultation document range from two years to over 10 years.
The second key question will be what percentage should the “stepped” Council Tax premium be?
The options will range from: not being charged at all: to 150 per cent, 200 per cent, 250 per cent or the maximum 300 per cent.
If agreed, the consultation is expected to be held for six weeks from late June, closing on 9 August.
This year, the 100 per cent Council tax premiums charged on long-term empty properties as well as the lesser premium charged at 75 per cent for second or holiday homes is expected to bring £4.7 million to the Powys County Council coffers.
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