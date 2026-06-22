The Welsh Government has announced £15m to start enabling more secondary pupils to receive free school meals.
The new Welsh Government has committed to expand free school meals to secondary school pupils in households receiving Universal Credit by removing the income limit.
Currently, secondary school learners can only receive free school meals if their family receives Universal Credit and their household earnings are less than £7,400, not including benefits.
The funding boost will be split into £10m of capital funding, to invest in school kitchen and dining areas, and £5m of revenue funding, for introducing the scheme, expanding existing funding for Free School Meal provision.
The Welsh Government plans to begin rolling out the policy from September.
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