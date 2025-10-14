Tywyn’s Magic Lantern will host a season of Welsh language films and events.
Iaith I Bawb is a Welsh language programme for Welsh speakers and learners that will run from this month to September 2026.
Sgrin a Sgwrs (Screen and Chat) is a major part of the project that will see at least two screenings a month for the next year of a Welsh language film, followed by sessions with different hosts. This will allow people to chat and find out more about the film.
The films range from animations to documentaries, from shorts to main features.
A selection of Welsh shorts will be shown in November and the brand new, much anticipated ‘Tanau’r Lloer’ (‘Fires of the Moon’) in December.
Additionally, there will be live music performances ranging from opera to folk. Noson Allan is supporting the first one with Lo-Fi Jones on 1 November, and Menter Iaith is working with the cinema also.
As well as the films and live performances, there will also be activities such as coffee-and-chat, guided walks, treasure hunts and circus workshops!
Sara Hulls, Co-director of the Magic Lantern, said: “The enthusiasm for the project is great. We’ve had some very successful one-off Welsh language films and events in the past.
“This funding gives us a chance for a more consistent Welsh language focus and hopefully the oomph we need to build audiences for our future Welsh programme.”
Sgrin a Sgwrs has funding from Ffilm Cymru through their Film Exhibitor Fund from the National Lottery via Welsh Government and the Arts Council of Wales.
Annie Grundy, of Magic Lantern, added: "If anyone wants to join in the fun, whether that’s by partnering on an event or just signing up to our new mailing list for Welsh language films and events, just get in touch through our website, or pop into the box office."
