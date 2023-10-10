Farming unions have welcomed the Welsh Government’s delay to the introduction of a whole farm nitrogen limit and commitment to a higher nitrogen limit for next year.
Following consultation earlier this year, Welsh Government has confirmed the introduction of an Enhanced Nutrient Management approach which will allow farmers to notify Natural Resources Wales that they will be applying up to 250kg nitrogen per hectare from livestock manures subject to additional measures being undertaken.
The announcement by Lesley Griffiths MS, the minister for rural affairs and north Wales, and Trefnydd, confirmed the whole farm nitrogen limit from livestock manure of 170kg per hectare will be delayed until 1 January alongside plans to bring forward amendments to the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations to implement an Enhanced Nutrient Management Approach from 1 January to 31 December 2024.
Commenting on the announcement, NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: “NFU Cymru has long been clear that the 170kg per hectare holding nitrogen limit from livestock manures introduced as part of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations will negatively affect Welsh farming and the wider supply chain, operating as a de facto stocking limit reducing the numbers of livestock that farm businesses can carry.
“The consequences of the 170kg/ha nitrogen limit (from livestock manures) imposed by the regulations has been all the more concerning given that many farming businesses are experiencing pressure on their margins due to the effects of agri-inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
“Global volatility is threatening the stability of the world’s food production, food security and energy security and it is clear that action is needed to protect our food producing capacity. In this context, we welcome Welsh Government’s announcement to introduce an Enhanced Nutrient Management approach that has been agreed as part of the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.
“The evidence shows that an increase to a 250kg/ha annual holding nitrogen limit from livestock manures can be justified and will not damage the environment. “
FUW president Ian Rickman said: “Whilst we welcome this simpler approach which avoids a bureaucratic application process and further uncertainty for those wishing to apply, we now call on the Welsh Government to provide clear guidance as soon as possible setting out further actions farmers will have to undertake and what evidence they will be expected to provide.
“The need for a third delay of the whole farm nitrogen limit, as welcomed as it is, is symptomatic of the poorly thought out regulations which were introduced in the first place.
“We sincerely hope the Welsh Government begins the process of reviewing the regulations sooner rather than later, to include the consideration of a permanent higher nitrogen limit and alternatives to the closed periods, so that long term clarity can be provided to the Welsh agricultural sector.”