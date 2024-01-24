The Welsh Black has been celebrated at the Senedd.
Local producers travelled to Cardiff Bay to celebrate the hardy cattle breed, known for the superb quality of its meat and were joined by local politicians.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor hosted members of the Welsh Black Cattle Society at a drop-in event in the Senedd to promote the work of the organisation and inform parliamentarians about the important contribution of the breed in Wales.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It was a pleasure to invite and host the Welsh Black Cattle Society to the Senedd this week.
“The Welsh Black is a hardy, indigenous breed to Wales and has walked these hills for millennia, and at one time were the currency of their age.
“They are in integral part of our agricultural history. But they have an important part to play in our society today.
“Not only are they a vital part of our rural economy, but they have a crucial role to play in ensuring biodiversity on our uplands.
“Their meat is second to none. Other cattle breeds are widely celebrated, but the Welsh Black is one of our secret gems.
“The life they live in challenging upland environments leads to a different and better quality of meat, with wonderful marbling, delivering fantastic flavours and full of healthy protein.
“That is why I invited the society to the Senedd for other members to learn about this wonderful beast and understand its importance, which we have known about and valued in Meirionnydd for generations.
“It was a pleasure to talk to local farmers and sample the delicious products during their visit to the Senedd.”
Elin Jones, MS for Ceredigion, added: “I was especially pleased that Ceredigion Welsh Black farmers and processors were prominent at this event.
“The beef was reared by Brynglas, Ponterwyd, processed by Rattray Butchers and slaughtered in Tregaron abattoir.
“It was great to see the best of Ceredigion produce on display in the Senedd.”