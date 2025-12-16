Snowdonia Space Centre has announced its first Satellite Engineering and Space Flight Test Training Course, which will take place in March 2026.
A part of its ‘Dragon’s Nest’ project, the course will provide hands on training for young engineers and engineers who are new to the space industry.
Open to Welsh companies and academia affiliated to Space Wales, Snowdonia Space Centre is delivering this prototype course free-of-charge to attendees. The event will take place on 17-19 March at the Snowdonia Space Centre in Llanbedr.
The Dragon’s Nest project is an initiative created by the Snowdonia Space Centre to deliver Space education and training in Wales. Having secured funding support from Space Wales and the UK Space Agency for this initial course, the project will provide hands-on experience of rocketry and satellite engineering for students and engineers.
This is the first instalment of an ongoing programme of courses set to be scheduled at the centre, with future events planned to extend the training opportunity to UK businesses and universities.
Jeremy Howitt, Technical Director, Snowdonia Space Centre commented: ‘We are excited to welcome the first cohort to our training course in March. The classroom module combined with an expert-led ‘build, test, and fly’ workshop will provide course participants with unique practical experience of building, testing, and launching a cubesat whilst managing real-world risk and uncertainty, an opportunity rarely available outside of commercial launch operations. This course will play an important role in developing the next generation of space engineers in Wales as well as the wider UK landscape.’
The deadline for applications is 19 December at 6pm.
To apply, please submit a CV (max 100 words) and a brief description of how this course will benefit the applicant (max 100 words). Applications are to be sent to [email protected].
Successful applicants will be notified by 16 January.
