Jeremy Howitt, Technical Director, Snowdonia Space Centre commented: ‘We are excited to welcome the first cohort to our training course in March. The classroom module combined with an expert-led ‘build, test, and fly’ workshop will provide course participants with unique practical experience of building, testing, and launching a cubesat whilst managing real-world risk and uncertainty, an opportunity rarely available outside of commercial launch operations. This course will play an important role in developing the next generation of space engineers in Wales as well as the wider UK landscape.’