Plants like peppers, chillies, and aubergines, which require a long growing season, should be sown in February. The third week of February is ideal, mid-March is fine, and the first week of April is the latest. They need light, warm conditions, and constant temperatures for germination, so a propagator and supplementary lighting are useful, though not essential. Alternatively, you can buy young plants from a garden centre or online later in the year. After sowing seeds in a pot of peat free compost, cover with fine-grade vermiculite and place them in a propagator or warm spot. Once germinated and large enough to handle, transplant the seedlings into 9cm pots and grow on in the Greenhouse until they are ready for their final position.