Natural, often called ‘Biological,’ pest control tackles invasive Greenhouse insect species using predators found in nature, rather than any harmful chemicals. The predatory wasp Encarsia formosa can be used to combat whitefly, predatory mites Phytoseiulus persimilis and Amblyseius, a predatory midge Feltiella acrarsuga and a rove beetle Atheta coriaria can help get rid of red spider mites. You can also control mealybug, with the ladybird Cryptolaemus montrouzieri. Many biological pest controls can be bought online. Greenhouse owners should check their plants regularly for signs of an infestation, as it is easier to control smaller occurrences than an epidemic. To help estimate how extensive a whitefly problem you have, simply install a few yellow sticky traps inside your Greenhouse and observe how many you catch.