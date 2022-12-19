Coleg Ceredigion’s Aberista training restaurant fused live performance with tantalising cuisine for its latest event called Dinner Liaisons.
Whilst front-of-house students weaved professionally from customer to customer, professional cookery students served their menu while performers were warming up for their acting debut for the diners.
The performers of the evening were students from the level 3 extended diploma in performing arts studying their second and final year, who performed an adaptation of two Alan Bennett stories from Talking Heads.
The stories told of a man called Graham in A Chip in the Sugar whose life begins to unravel when he discovers his aging mother has rekindled with an old flame. This was interspersed with a story about Lesley in Her Big Chance, who believes she has a great deal to offer as both an actress and a person.
Carl Lewis, performing arts lecturer for Coleg Ceredigion said: “Performing in an intimate environment, whereby the actors and audience were in such close proximity and in a restaurant setting performing between courses was unique for Coleg Ceredigion and I was absolutely impressed with the actors, chefs and front of house who provided a truly memorable experience.”