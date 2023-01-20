A seal pup in potential distress on a beach near New Quay has prompted a warning to beach-goers.
The juvenile grey seal was pictured resting on the rocks at Cei Bach beach on Saturday (14 January).
A concerned onlooker called the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and shared photos with a call handler who was worried by his condition.
The seal appeared alert but was breathing heavily – and there was no sign of its mother. But authorities say it is normal for seals to spend time out of the water resting on beaches, particularly after storms.
The call handler attempted to get in touch with a medic to check on the pup but no one was available.
The BDMLR has reiterated that the guidance on its website should always be consulted when a seal appears to be in difficulty or is seen on a beach.
It states: “If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal.
“Seals regularly haul out on our coasts – it is part of their normal behaviour and, in fact, they spend more time out of the water, digesting their food and resting than in it.
“Therefore, finding a seal on the beach does not mean there is necessarily a problem and do not chase it into the sea as this may stop it from doing what it needs to do – rest. A healthy seal should be left alone.
“Do not approach a seal, or allow children or dogs near it. Seals are wild animals and although they look cute, they will defend themselves aggressively if necessary.
“After stormy weather and/or high tides, seals will haul out on beaches to rest and regain their strength. Many do not need first aid, but we will always try to find someone to check them out just in case.”
The BDMLR also tells beach-goers to check for signs of abandonment – and for any sign of an adult seal. Any with a white, long-haired coat in the autumn or winter months or seals less than a metre in length between June and August are usually still suckling from their mother.
It also says to watch out for signs of malnutrition including ‘visible ribs, hips and neck and perhaps a rather baggy, wrinkled skin.’ But also signs of ill health such as coughing, sneezing or noisy, rapid breathing among other things. A seal showing little response to any disturbance going on around it could also be a sign of ill health, it adds.
Unfortunately, it is also common for seals to become entangled in fishing lines or other debris - which would also require treatment from a medic.
If you’re concerned, call the 24-hour BDMLR rescue hotline on 01825 765546 or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999