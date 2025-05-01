Rhys Owen, Eryri National Park Authority Head of Conservation, Woodland and Agriculture said: “We’re immensely proud of this strategy, more so given that so many have been on the journey with us from start to finish. The co-operation of land owners and managers has been key in its development, and through discussions and consultation, and co-developing an action plan it will be a strategy that they can take ownership of, and as such, [is] viable and achievable.