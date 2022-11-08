Borth’s race against the tides

A county council spokesperson said: “In general terms, the work has been paused in order to ensure that any proposed work to provide protection to the coastal frontage is aligned to work that NRW are undertaking in relation to the Tidal Dyfi area, and it is anticipated that the work to develop an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the coastal scheme as required by Welsh Government in order to demonstrate the strategic, economic, commercial, financial and management case for investment and future scheme development, will be completed during 2023.