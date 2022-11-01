Call to halt removal of communal recycling
CALLS have been made to keep communal recycling facilities, as there are “continued problems” in parts of Powys with late recycling collections.
In September, the Cambrian News reported how the glass and paper recycling facilities in Maengwyn Street car park in Machynlleth were to be removed at the beginning of October in a move described by county councillor Michael Williams as “appalling”.
The move was part of a Powys Council drive to ‘streamline’ recycling services in the county in its bid to find £7.7 million in budget savings.
At a meeting last week, Cllr Karl Lewis asked cabinet member in charge of recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton, to rethink the decision.
Cllr Lewis said: “With the ongoing staffing issues Powys County Council are experiencing with refuse collections would it not be wise to call for a temporary halt in removing communal cardboard and glass recycling bins from community areas.
“Christmas is just around the corner and households typically have more to recycle than in any other periods.”
Cllr Lewis pointed out that residents living in parts of his ward would face a round trip of over 30 miles to use the recycling facilities in Newtown.
Cllr Lewis added: “I would urge the portfolio holder to hold off removing the communal cardboard bin in Llandinam and other areas of Powys and reinstate the glass communal bin until staffing issues are under control.”
Cabinet member for a greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton stressed that cardboard recycling banks are not being taken away.
Cllr Charlton said: “Cardboard banks are not being removed and there is no intention to do so.
“These are very well used, and this has particularly been the case since Covid and the increase in online shopping.
“The banks that have been removed are the glass and paper banks as these are materials that are recycled at the kerbside.
“We do appreciate that there have been considerable issues in the north due to the difficulty of recruiting staff.
“Leaving the glass banks on site or even reinstating them would actually compound the problem as we then need drivers to empty them which are better used on the kerbside rounds.”
