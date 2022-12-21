Aberaeron town councillors have agreed a plan to tackle issues with trees on Allt y Graig, Parc y Fro and Square Field discovered during a survey.
A Trees Survey Report from earlier this year found a number of issues, and town council members agreed at a meeting last month to allocate funding from its budget to tackle them.
Councillors signed off on £1,800 plus VAT to undertake a specialist decay detection investigation in the trees on the three sites, along with £780 plus VAT for immediate work needed on six trees that have been identified at Square Field and Parc-y-fro.
Councillors also resolved to seek quotations from three contractors to undertake work required on 27 trees that have been identified at Square Field and Parc-y-fro.
Quotations will also be sought on further work required in 2023/24 and 2024/25.