An environmental group has planted 300 trees in Aberdyfi
On Saturday, 14 January, members of the Aberdyfi Climate and Biodiversity Action Group were out and about planting native trees.
Group member Duncan McLaughlin said:“This important tree planting will help develop natural habitats such as woodland, scrub and hedgerows, all of value for local wildlife.”
Phil Morgan, who founded the group a few years ago, added: “Last year we planted trees to help establish the Aberdyfi Wildlife Conservation Area adjacent to the golf club carpark, around the recreation ground and around the Neuadd Dyfi car park – all with the purpose of creating more wildlife habitats.
“Every green plant is either a home or food to some insect or bird. Last year we carefully planted in amongst existing undergrowth to avoid disturbing the wildlife that was already there.
“In some areas there was extensive bindweed that some people recommended that we kill off first by spraying. We didn’t do this and planted directly into these weedy areas.
“As a result of this the plants that have survived were those that were planted into these weeds!
“The young trees planted in clear open ground are the ones that have died off as a result of the exposed ground dying out and plants such as the bindweed sheltered the others.
Many people like their gardens to be neat and tidy but it is really important to leave some ‘weeds or untidy’ areas in your garden for insects and birds, otherwise you just create a nice looking green, but sterile, wildlife desert.
“This year the planting – species include rowan, alder, oak, blackthorn and hawthorn - is simply to replace those young newly planted trees that died off due to the exceptionally dry spring and hot summer last year.”
“Last year our trees were from the Woodland Trust. This year they are from The Conservation Volunteers.
“It is great that there are many people interested in our group, so we welcome anyone who wants to come along to help.”