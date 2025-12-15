A Gwynedd Councillor has spoken of his concerns following claims that a youth took a knife into a local school.
Aberdyfi councillor Dewi Owen, who is a governor for Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, raised his concerns during an Education and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on 11 December.
Cllr Owen said a boy took a knife into a school two weeks ago.
He did not name the school, or the boy but said he is worried about safeguarding following the incident at a high school two weeks ago.
The Independent councillor said he understands the boy has been threatening pupils in the school before.
Luckily the headteacher got hold of him on this occasion and he was suspended, the councillor explained.
Cllr Owen said he did not know if the head teacher had been in touch with education department in Caernarfon about the incident but this was of huge concern, and since the incident the boy has been seen outside the school.
The councillor said the boy was not local but from the midlands, and he had come to stay in the area with his Nain and Taid.
"He has come here because he was having problems," Cllr Owen said.
Cllr Cai Larsen, who is chair of the Education and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting, interjected, asking Cllr Owen not too specific.
Cllr Owen responded: "Fine, but I feel this is an important point.
"We have been talking about safeguarding children.
"This is a serious worry here. I spoke to governors and teachers and there is a worry.
"The child has gone back [to his home] now.
"I worry as a governor of the school over safety of the children and the teachers.”
Cllr Owen asked what the education department was doing in response to this incident when Cllr Larsen interjected for a second time, asking the Aberdyfi councillor once again to not be too specific and to talk generally about this, as they don’t want anyone to be named, to which Cllr Owen responded: "I've not named anyone. I'm speaking as a governor and local councillor.
"Also a man was arrested about two weeks ago. He was transporting kids to school. I'm sorry, I know this in the police’s hands, but I want to know what the education department is doing about this as well."
Cllr Larsen said he did not expect a specific answer to the points raised by Cllr Owen, but asked the Head of Education, Gwern ap Rhisiart, to respond generally about the procedures in place to deal with issues like these.
Referring to an earlier point about staff recruitment - also raised by Cllr Owen - Mr ap Rhisiart said staff recruitment and retention was a national challenge.
Touching on the second point, he said there are clear arrangements to deal with children who enter sites with weapons, such as calling the police and making sure children are safe, and there are steps schools follow and support available.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said they were “unable to comment on police matters”.
