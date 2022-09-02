You can imagine that when Dr Peter Jones was a child, he’d be the one jumping into puddles and getting as mucky as he could. It’s not as if there were many bogs around Epsom — the going would be too soft for the racehorses — but somehow, after studying apes and the like in their natural habitats, or protecting them at Bristol Zoo, he has found his way to mid Wales. And he couldn’t be happier than a kid in mud.