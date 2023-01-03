A WEATHER warning has been issued for this evening and Wednesday for heavy rain, with some ares possibly seeing up to 50mm of rain overnight.
The Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain runs from 7pm tonight (Tuesday) until 3am on Wednesday, with travel disruption and flooding expected overnight.
Forecasters at the Met Office say: “A spell of heavy rain is expected to develop through Tuesday evening and clear east during early Wednesday morning, following a day of fairly persistent rain across much of Wales.
“During this evening and night, a further 15-25 mm of rain is expected widely; in a few places this amount could fall in 3-4 hours. Some higher ground may see 40-50 mm of rain overnight.”
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, the Met Office adds.
The warning affects the following local authorities:
• Blaenau Gwent
• Bridgend
• Caerphilly
• Cardiff
• Carmarthenshire
• Ceredigion
• Conwy
• Gwynedd
• Merthyr Tydfil
• Monmouthshire
• Neath Port Talbot
• Newport
• Powys
• Rhondda Cynon Taf
• Swansea
• Torfaen
• Vale of Glamorgan