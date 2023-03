SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

• Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone. Report any power cuts immediately.

• Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

• Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of heavy snow so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Always treat them as live and report them right away by calling 105.

• Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

• Keep the heat in – if your power does go out, your heating might not work so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in