FORECASTERS have updated their weather warnings for snow and ice over the next couple of days.
The Met Office has today warned spells of snow and icy patches may cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Snow has fallen in coastal areas and begun to settle in the Ceredigion hinterlands and up to the Cambrian Mountains.
The Cambrian News urges readers to send in any photos they've taken.
There is expected to be heavier snow over Thursday and into Friday which has the potential to cause more disruption including power outages, travel delays, rail and air cancellations and could see rural communities ‘cut off’.
A yellow snow and ice warning is in place until around 7am tomorrow.
This has been followed by a yellow snow alert which runs from 7am tomorrow (Thursday, 9 March) until 2pm on Friday.
There are no signs yet the extreme weather will relent with chilly temperatures set to turn snow into ice after Friday. But official warnings end on Saturday.
Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys are covered in both alerts.
The Met Office says: “An area of low pressure will move across the UK on Thursday and Friday with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning.
“This is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday.
“Snow will likely turn to sleet or rain at times at lower elevations, especially in the south of the warning area, as well as near eastern coasts.
“At low levels including major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle accumulations are expected to be limited with a small chance of 2-5cm falling.
“However, significant snow accumulations are possible over hills of northern England (including populated areas of South and West Yorkshire), Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.
“Here, 10-15cm is expected quite widely above 100 metres, with a chance that 25-40cm could fall in some places.
“Additionally, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow. Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away.”
Today’s warning reads: “Sleet and snow across southern England will continue to ease this morning, although some freezing rain and icy stretches are possible across Exmoor and the Blackdown Hills until early afternoon.
“Sleet and snow is expected to spread northeast across a larger part of Wales and central England in particular this afternoon and evening before gradually easing overnight.
“There still remains some uncertainty in how far north snow develops as well as whether accumulations are focused mainly over higher ground.
“Typically, snow accumulations at lower elevations will be 2-4 cm, but there is a chance that some parts of the Midlands and Wales could see 5-10 cm falling in a few hours.
“Meanwhile, 5-10 cm snow is to be expected over higher ground. As snow eases tonight some clear spells may develop and ice is the possible on untreated surfaces, residual ice impacts then persist into the morning travel period for some.”
Liam O’ Sullivan, Manweb Licence Director, SP Energy Networks said: “Forecast snow means that potential damage to our power lines is more likely and it’s important our customers are fully prepared, just in case.
“We have additional staff on hand and are ready to mobilise for any potential network impacts.
“If you experience a power cut, please report it to us as quickly as possible by calling the national emergency helpline on 105. The sooner we know about any power cuts, the quicker we can make sure power is restored to anyone impacted."
SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:
• Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone. Report any power cuts immediately.
• Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.
• Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of heavy snow so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Always treat them as live and report them right away by calling 105.
• Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.
• Keep the heat in – if your power does go out, your heating might not work so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The impactful weather will continue through the latter part of the week as mild air pushing in from the southwest meets colder air in situ with further snow and ice for many areas.
“Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK, with the potential of some significant accumulations even to low levels, which have the potential to cause impacts. Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon. Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”