ANOTHER weather warning for heavy has been issued by the Met Office.
The wet weather will continue this weekend with a fresh band of rain threatening to cause further flooding across Wales.
The new yellow weather warning runs from 9pm today (Friday) until midday on Saturday.
The Met Office says: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening then persist overnight into Saturday.
“20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills.
“With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding.
“The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts in the south.
“The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime.”
The rain will bring some flooding and disruption, forecasters warn, with power cuts possible in some areas.