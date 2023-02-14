CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake joined members of staff from National Trust Cymru to plant a blossom tree at Aberporth Community Garden, to bring more people closer to nature on their doorstep.
The planting on 10 February is part of National Trust Cymru’s Blossom Watch campaign.
As part of the campaign, the conservation charity is working with MPs and MSs across Wales to plant blossom trees in their constituency or region.
Mr Lake said: “I am delighted to be partnering with Aberporth Community Garden and the National Trust ahead of Blossom Watch Day 2023, and to mark the event with a new blossom tree for Aberporth’s community garden.
“Aberporth Community Garden and the Community Fridge are excellent local organisations which use gardening, food growing and food sharing to help individuals learn new skills, to help support development, and promote health and well-being.
“Outdoor activity and the chance to be close to nature is important for both our physical and mental health.
“The Heart of the Community projects in Aberporth have been promoting such well-being in the village, and it is always a pleasure to visit and speak with staff, volunteers and the people benefitting from their good work.”
Meg Anthony, National Trust Cymru’s General Manager for Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion added that the “ambition with the project is to create spaces that bring people and nature together”.
“We hope that the addition of a tree that flowers each spring will further enhance this community garden at Aberporth and bring joy to all that watch it grow,” she said.